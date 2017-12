Results show people's faith in agenda of development: Rupani

I acknowledge with humility people’s verdict who have voted for @BJP4India and reposed faith in the politics of good governance - a dominant theme flourished by @narendramodi on the Indian political landscape.

Abhar Gujarat! It's the victory of the people of Gujarat, their unshakable faith in the agenda of development, casteless & classless society. We are indeed blessed! And promise to live up to the expectations more than ever before. pic.twitter.com/5rAsfwjQ9K



I heartily thank my trustworthy voters of Rajkot for reposing trust & confidence. I am humbled by this victory. Thank you RAJKOT

