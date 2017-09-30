Restrictions in Srinagar to prevent Muharram procession

Authorities on Saturday imposed strict restrictions in many areas across Srinagar to prevent a Muharram procession, police said. The police received intelligence inputs about miscreants trying to incite trouble during the procession scheduled for later in the day.“Keeping these inputs in mind, the District Magistrate Srinagar ordered the restrictions under section 144 CrPc to remain in force,” police officials said.Pedestrian and vehicular movement were also suspended and coils of razor fitted wire were placed on the main roads to prevent movement of traffic. Heavy contingents of police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in full riot gear have been deployed in the city.The restrictions will remain in force until Sunday, the officials added. The procession is traditionally carried out by the Shia Muslims on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram falling on October 1.