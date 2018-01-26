Republic Day: BSF refuses to exchange sweets with Pakistan Rangers

The decision was taken in view of the tension prevailing on International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir amid continuous shelling from Pakistan side. Repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces resulted in the killing of soldiers and civilians on the Indian side.BSF sources told IANS it was conveyed to the Pakistan Rangers on Thursday that no sweets will be exchanged on Republic Day.There is a tradition of exchanging sweets between the border guards of both countries for the past several years. BSF and Pakistan Rangers exchange greetings on major religious festivals, like Eid and Diwali, and also during Independence Days of both countries and India's Republic Day.The exchange ceremony is mainly held at the Attari-Wagah border.Meanwhile, the BSF and Pakistan Rangers on Friday held a flag meeting along the International Border in Jammu. Registering a strong protest against ceasefire violation by Pakistan, India said such "provocative" acts would "not be tolerated".According to PTI, Thirteen persons -- seven civilians and six security personnel -- were killed and 65 others injured in Pakistani shelling along IB and LoC in Jammu region in the last 10 days.