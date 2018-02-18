 Lilavati Hospital rejects 'rumours' about Goa CM Manohar Parrikar's health
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Lilavati Hospital rejects 'rumours' about Goa CM Manohar Parrikar's health

Lilavati Hospital rejects 'rumours' about Goa CM Manohar Parrikar's health

BJP leader Tarun Vijay on Sunday said the reports stating that the Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer are "fake and untrue".

By: || Updated: 18 Feb 2018 08:51 PM
Lilavati Hospital rejects 'rumours' about Goa CM Manohar Parrikar's health

BJP leader Tarun Vijay on Sunday said the reports stating that the Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is diagnosed with pancreatic cancer are "fake and untrue". Manohar Parrikar (AP/File Photo)

NEW DELHI: BJP leader Tarun Vijay on Sunday said the reports stating that the Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer are "fake and untrue".

"There are some news being spread by certain media about the health of shri Manohar Parrikarji. I spoke to one of their OSDs just now- he says all news reg ‘cancer’ is fake and untrue," Vijay tweeted.



Vijay's tweet came after a news portal in one of its report said Parrikar is undergoing treatment for stage IV pancreatic cancer. Quoting a 'credible source' it said the Goa CM is under observation.

Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre has also issued a statement rejecting "rumours" about Parrikar’s health.





The Chief Minister's Office had on Friday said Parrikar, who is being treated for "mild pancreatitis" in a Mumbai hospital, is doing well and will be discharged soon.

"It is a case of mild pancreatitis. The CM is well and under observation. Likely to be discharged in a day or two," the statement had said.

Parrikar was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital on Thursday, a day after he was admitted to the state-run Goa Medical College following complaints of stomach pain on Wednesday night.

Pancreatitis is a medical condition characterised by inflammation of the pancreas, an abdominal gland situated behind the stomach in the upper abdomen. The main function of the pancreas is to secrete hormones and enzymes that help with digestion and regulate blood sugar metabolism

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Watch: BJP MP cleans clogged school toilet with bare hands, video goes viral

trending now

INDIA
Maharashtra: Watch ticket inspector Shashikant Chavan saves passenger who ...
VIDEO
Bihar By-Polls: Nitish Kumar to fight from Jehanabad assembly ...
Blog
Needed, massive crackdown to cleanse banking system