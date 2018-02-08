Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury to move privilege motion against PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

Chowdhury on Thursday expressed her angst towards Rijiju’s statement and said that she would move a privilege motion in the house against this.Speaking on the same, Renuka said “This is degrading of a woman and is a highly objectionable statement. I am a mother of two daughters and someone’s wife”. She further added saying, “Cannot accept such comments by someone”.Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing the lower house of the parliament on Wednesday and was speaking on Adhaar issue, when senior leader of opposition and Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury bursted into laughter.Chowdhury’s laugh, which disrupted PM speech was pointed out at by the chairperson M. Venkaiah Naidu, who asked her to leave the house and see a doctor if she has some problem.After Naidu’s statement, PM Modi requested him to let Renuka laugh saying, “he has got an opportunity to hear such laughter for the first time after seeing it in Ramayana”.This further made all BJP MPs laugh.PM Mod’s statement against Renuka was slammed by Congress leaders who said such remarks are too low for a Prime Minister of a country to make.