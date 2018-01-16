This is what Reliance Jio is planning to do on Jan 19

Telecom operator Reliance Jio will host India Digital Open Summit 2018 on January 19 with focus on opportunities and building digital ecosystem."The January 19th, 2018 event marks the inaugural India Digital Open Summit, a meeting of the top technologists, academia, startups, and industry leaders focused on how open source networking systems and platforms would transform and foster innovation and leadership across the entire digitalecosystem," the company said in a statement.The company is organising the event in partnership with Linux Foundation and supported by Cisco Systems."Open source is being embraced by leading organisations globally, not only due to its cost advantage, but to leverage the development advantages open source communities offer," the statement said.The government has open source policy, which mandates all public department to give preference to technology developed on open source and only in case of non-available of the product any proprietary technology should be used."Open source fuels enterprising organisations, because unlike proprietary systems, it enables greater innovation and differentiation, helping companies customise and manage platforms with more flexibility, with the ability to rapidly develop and bring new services to the market with scalabilityand security," the statement said.The summit will feature discussions on various elements of the 'open source' framework for policy, technology and security that accelerate the expansion of the Digital India initiative across domains.Over 400 attendees are expected at the India Digital Open Summit 2018 at the one-day event to be held at the Reliance Corporate Park campus in Navi Mumbai.