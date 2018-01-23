Reliance Jio Republic Day offer: Get 50% more 4G data and other benefits

Besides, the telco as part of its 'Republic Day offer' will double the validity of Rs 98 pack to 28 days from the current 14 days from January 26 onwards, they said."Jio will always offer more value to its customers, and offer Rs 50 lower price than competition and 50 per cent more data on its plans. As part of Republic Day offer, all existing 1 GB per day packs enhanced to 1.5 GB per day, 1.5 GB per day packs enhanced to 2 GB per day," sources said.Bharti Airtel had recently introduced Rs 399 plan offering unlimited calls and 1GB 4G data daily with 84 days validity.With this new offer, Jio's flagship Rs 399 plan will provide free voice, unlimited 4G data with 1.5 GB daily, unlimited SMS and premium subscription to Jio Apps for 84 days.The Rs 98 pack at present offers 2.1 GB data at 4G speed and thereafter speed drops to 64 kilobit per second with 14 days validity.According to Bharti Airtel MD and CEO, India & South Asia, Gopal Vittal, the battle among telecom operators is now for market share and the pressure on tariff will continue for sometime even though it is at a unsustainable level at present.