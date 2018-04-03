Reliance Jio: How to extend prime membership till March 2019 for free

For new Jio users, the prime membership continues to be offered at an annual membership fee of Rs 99, the company said in a statement."All Jio Prime members who have subscribed to the exclusive membership benefits till March 31, 2018 will get another year of complimentary prime benefits at no additional fee," it said.Over the last one year, the prime membership has offered Jio customers complimentary access to content bouquet that includes Live TV channels, movies, videos, and songs, as also value on overall tariffs.The existing Jio prime members - who join on or before March 31, 2018 - will be required to download MyJio app and register their interest in getting complimentary membership for the next 12 months to continue enjoying the benefits."The continued availability of the Jio Prime membership to new subscribers reiterates Jio's commitment to deliver a differentiated digital life experience to Indians...," the statement added.Reliance Jio's disruptive entry into the Indian telecom market in 2016, had unleashed a no-holds-barred tariff war that forced incumbent operators to slash data and voice rates. The resultant hyper-competition, however, bruised the telecom industry, eroding revenues and profitability of operators and taking sectoral debts to nearly unsustainable levels.