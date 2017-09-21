Reliance Digital will offer this much buyback on iPhone 8, 8 Plus

Reliance Digital will offer a 70 per cent buyback on iPhone 8 and 8 Plus of the original purchase price on return of the device after a year, according to industry sources.Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus beginning September 22, 2017 at Reliance Digital, Amazon.in, www.Jio.com and Jio Store, and both will be available in stores starting September 29, 2017.Additionally, iPhone X, will be available for pre-order from October 27, and for purchase from November 2, 2017.According to sources, Reliance Jio has launched a tariff plan especially for iPhone 8. The Rs 799 plan will provide 90 GB of data per month for post-paid users, over and above the free voice, SMS and complimentary subscription to Jio's premium applications. the Rs 799 plan is also available for pre-paid users with a 28 day validity.Additionally customers will get Rs 10,000 cashback on September 29, the day of the launch, when they use a Citibank credit card to purchase the phone.