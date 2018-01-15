Referring to Pakistan, NC chief Farooq Abdullah says 'neighbour has its own hates'

"Our neighbour has its own hates. They think we have divided Pakistan by taking Bangladesh. We were not dividers. The tragedy was in the country itself. It was not our creation. That is the tragedy we still face,” said Farooq Abdullah on Sunday.""And don’t say we are not involved in their tragedy. As much as they are involved in our tragedy, we are also involved in their tragedies. It’s not one-sided," he added.The member of parliament also noted that war was not a solution to any issue."War has never been a solution. I have always said talks are the only way forward," he said.The NC leader said many measures have been taken over the years to tackle the Kashmir problem, but they "failed" as both Pakistan and India made it an issue only during elections."We have to sit to solve this issue...we are suffering and continue to suffer. We are all Indians, irrespective of our religion, creed, caste, religion. Any further division of this nation will cause destruction. Our enemy is not across the border, our enemy is within ourselves who is trying todivide us on various issues," he said.(With PTI inputs)