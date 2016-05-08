References to Nehru in school textbook omitted in Rajasthan

Students of class VIII in Rajasthan schools will no longer study the contribution of Jawaharlal Nehru in their social science textbook as references to the first prime minister have been dropped.The references to Nehru have been removed in two chapters in the revised textbook which will be introduced from this academic session for class VIII in schools affiliated to Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (or Ajmer Board).Though the book is not available in the market yet, the information has been uploaded on the website of the Rajasthan State Textbook Board, which publishes the book for the state board.The new name that has been included in the textbook is that of freedom movement leader Hemu Kalani. While the names of Mahatma Gandhi, Veer Sawarkar, Bhagat Singh, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Subhas Chandra Bose are among those figured in the textbook, there is no mention of Nehru either in the chapter on Freedom Movement or in that on India After Independence.The revision of several textbooks has been carried out under curriculum restructuring by the Udaipur-based StateInstitute of Education Research and Training (SIERT).The earlier edition of the book titled 'Social Science for Class VIII' also had a table on 'Major Leaders of National Movement' that featured the names and briefs on contribution of Dadabhai Naoroji, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru and Subhas Chandra Bose.In that particular box, the reference to Nehru stated, "After becoming a barrister, he joined the national movement. He later became the President of Congress, leader of the Interim Government and the first Prime Minister of Independent India."That particular box, besides other references to Nehru in the book, is also not there in the new edition of the book.Opposition Congress has hit out at BJP saying that the state government has touched a "new low" by omittingreferences to Nehru in the school book."The BJP government in Rajasthan is carrying out its agenda and touching a new low by omitting references to thefreedom fighter and the first prime minister of India who had g reat contribution in the freedom struggle and in the foundation of independent India," Rameshwar Dudi, Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly, told PTI.He said the issue will be taken up in a major way.