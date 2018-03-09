 Here's What Mohammed Shami's Wife Hasin Jahan Said In Her Police Complaint
ABP News Bureau | 09 Mar 2018 09:51 AM
Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan has lodged a written complaint with the police against the cricketer accusing him of domestic violence and adultery and alleged that her husband wanted to marry a Bollywood actress.

She asked the Kolkata Police to treat her complaint as an FIR and take actions against based on it. She also demanded police security for her and her daughter.

Jahan said initially she tried her level best to adjust with Shami thinking things will be fine and the cricketer would accept his mistakes.

But when she got to know that Shami is "going to marry a Pakistani girl" and she has to "stay in his life as a kept" then she started "hue and cry".

She said she reacted after listening about Shami's 'plans' and a "hot altercation" took place between the couple.

This is what, she said, forced her to make public explicit chats, photographs and "illicit relations" of Shami on the social media.

In her complaint, Hasin claimed Shami and his family members pressurised her to leave Shami by giving him divorce because they wanted him to get married to another woman.

She said Shami wanted to marry a "multimillionaire girl", who is a Bollywood actress from Mumbai and claimed Shami was also in touch with a Pakistani woman.

She also alleged that Shami forced her to make sexual relationship with his brother when she visited his native village. Jahan further claimed Shami's family "tried to kill" her by "mixing" sleeping pills in her food but she managed to escape and returned to Kolkata safe.

However, Quashing all allegations levelled against him, Shami had on Thursday reiterated that it was all a conspiracy to defame him and demanded a proper investigation on the allegations made by Hasin Jahan

