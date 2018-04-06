RBI’s ex-deputy governor questioned by CBI in PNB fraud case

CBI questions a former Deputy Governor of RBI in connection with the PNB scam: officials. (PTI)
Left- H R Khan (Image: PTI)
The officials said he was questioned about the UPA government's 20:80 gold import scheme, which was cleared by then Finance Minister Chidambaram on May 13, 2014, barely three days before the counting of votes of the general election.
The central investigation agency, which is probing the alleged Rs 13,000-crore PNB fraud involving billionaire diamantaire Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, had yesterday questioned three Chief General Managers and one General Manager of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), officials said.
First Published: 06 Apr 2018 06:11 PM