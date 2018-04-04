Ration scam ROCKS Delhi government; CAG report reveals SHOCKING details



For a delivery of 1,589 quintals food was sent on 8 vehicles whose registration number was of bus, three wheeler, scootor and motor cycle. The suspicion was raised because, so much ration cannot be transported on these vehicles from FCI to fair price shops



CAG in its comment said that this arises a suspicion that the ration was not transported at all and it cannot be ignored that the ration could have been stolen



As per report, 207 vehicles were used for transport of ration in 2016-17 of which 42 are not registered with Delhi’s transport department. 10 cars were registered under other departments



New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party government in the national capital has been surrounded by major controversy after CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) report, according to which there have been ‘scams’ in various departments including ration by Delhi government.As per the CAG report which is for financial year 2016-17, it is mentioned that the ration has been delivered to people on scooters, bikes and three wheeler vehicles.The auditing body also claimed that there could be a possibility that the ration was not distributed at all to the poor.Now, the opposition BJP is taking jibes at Kejriwal saying “Kejriwal used to talk about principles, and under his nose such a big scam took place”.No statement has been made by the Chief Minsiter so far.