 Sister Rangoli Chandel lashes out at cop for 'defaming' Kangana Ranaut in CDR case
The latest names to surface in the recent Call Drop Records (CDR) case are that of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and Jackie Shroff’s wife Ayesha.

Updated: 21 Mar 2018 01:59 PM
(Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel/Image- ANI)

New Delhi:  The latest names to surface in the ongoing Call Drop Records (CDR) case are that of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and Jackie Shroff’s wife Ayesha.

Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel who is highly irked at the allegations, took to social media to bash the cop for mentioning the actress’ name.

She wrote on social media: “When we respond to a notice,we give all details to lawyer. To assume that these details were used to violate law & make statements based on that assumption, & defame an artist is super lame @abtrimukhe . Full investigation should be carried out before making assumptions.”

She mentioned DCP Abhishek Trimukhe of Thane Police, in her post.

The police had said that it came to light after an investigation that Kangana had shared contact number of actor Hrithik Roshan with accused Rizwan Siddiqui in 2016 for reasons not known yet.

The police also stated that Jackie Shroff’s wife Ayesha had procured call details of actor Sahil Khan and shared it with Rizwan. This was revealed after an analysis of Rizwan’s phone.

Lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui was arrested by police last week during a probe into the illegal acquisition of CDRs by private detectives.

Recently, it was alleged that actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was spying over the phone calls of his wife Aaliya.

Nawazuddin has denied the claims and his wife has supported his stance.

