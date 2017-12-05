Ram temple will be built even if SC ruling not in our favour: Mahant Nritya Gopal Das

Giving a strong statement about the construction of the Ram temple, Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das on Tuesday said that, in case, if the order of Supreme court is not pronounced in their favour, the temple will still be built via Parliament in Modi Narendra and Yogi Adityanath government."If temple isn't built during Modi, Yogi government then when it will be built," said Mahant Nritya Gopal Das."Entire population wants construction of Ram temple and I believe that court will also pronounce the same judgement," he said and added that "Entire land belongs to Lord Ram."If the decision isn't declared in their favour then the temple will be constructed with the help of Parliament via majority support of the government, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das stressed.Interestingly, the Supreme Court commenced final hearing on the long-standing Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute from Tuesday, a day before the 25th anniversary of the demolition of medieval-era structure.A specially constituted bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Ashok Bhushan and Abdul Nazeer are hearing a total of 13 appeals filed against the 2010 judgment of the Allahabad High Court in four civil suits.