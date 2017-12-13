'Ram Setu' actually exists: It is man-made, claims promo on US TV show Science Channel







About Ram Setu:

In a recent development, a show on the Science Channel in the US hinted that 'Ram Setu', between India and Sri Lanka, structure may actually exist outside of mythology.A promo released by the Science channel suggests that the bridge may not be a natural formation. It may have been built by humans.Ram Setu also called Adam's Bridge."Are the ancient Hindu myths of a land bridge connecting India and Sri Lanka true? Scientific analysis suggests they are," says text accompanying the promotional video on Twitter.The show claims, citing images from a Nasa satellite, that investigators have found a line of rocks 48 km long between Sri Lanka and India.In the image, stones are sitting on a 'sandbar', which occurs in areas with shallow water. Sand could accumulate between the land masses, explained archaeologist Chelsea Rose.Image: Screen grab/Science Channel-TwitterMeanwhile, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, reported ANI, that "There shouldn't be any tampering with Ram Setu ever. It is an important symbol of India's cultural heritage".In the Ramayana, Ram Setu was a bridge built by the Vanara army to rescue Sita, the wife of Lord Rama.Sita was kidnapped by Ravana, the rakshasa king of Lanka. Lord Rama and his army passed over Ram Setu and reach Lanka, where they prepare to fight Ravana.