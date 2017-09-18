Ram Rahim's adopted daughter Honeypreet hiding in Nepal's Biratnagar

Reports say she is hiding in a house of a devout follower of Ram Rahim who is named Pritam Singh. The house is close to one 'Punjabi petrol pump' in the city. Singh is believed to be a close aide of the jailed spiritual guru.
Honeypreet, reportedly, switched her location to Biratnagar after police officials came to know of her hideout between Dharan and Itahari.
Earlier, the Haryana Police had earlier sent a team to Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh bordering Nepal in search of Honeypreet.
A Special Investigation Team of the Haryana police on Monday questioned Dera Sacha Sauda chairperson Vipassana Insan in connection with several issues including the violence that broke out in Panchkula and Sirsa following the sect head's conviction in a rape case.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Sirsa Police questioned her for more than three hours, a senior police official said. The Dera chairperson was also asked if she was in contact with Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's adopted daughter Honeypreet, against whom a lookout notice has been issued.
First Published: 18 Sep 2017 10:06 PM