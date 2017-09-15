Ram Rahim gets his 1st visitor after 17 days in Rohtak jail

On Thursday, Naseeb Kaur arrived at the Sunariya Jail and was the only family member who came to see him after he was jailed on 25th of August by the CBI Court. According to media reports, the baba with a bling asked his mother about Dera and its functioning. As per jail manual, the Dera Chief is allowed one meeting-a-week, where he can meet them either on Mondays or Thursdays.Ram Rahim had submitted a list of 10 relatives who could visit him in the jail, but none paid him a visit until now, and as per police, all of them have been absconding.The list includes foster daughter Honeypreet who has been absconding since Ram Rahim's conviction. The Haryana Police had issued a lookout notice against the jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief’s adopted daughter Honeypreet Insaan.Previously, from the sprawling complex of Dera, many things including an illegal explosives factory, human skeletons, dera currency, a luxury car without a registration plate and explosives were seized after a search operation was conducted by the police.After Ram Rahim's 20 year conviction in the two rape cases, his family including mother Naseeb Kaur, wife Harjit Kaur, daughters Charanpreet and Amanpreet, and son Jaspreet had moved to Gursar Modia village in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan.Sri Gurusar Modia village in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district is the birth place of Ram Rahim , where he was born on August 15, 1967.