'Ram naam' subjugates Gujarat poll agenda; last day to campaign for 1st phase today

Gujarat: The campaigning for the first phase of Assembly elections in Gujarat, the polling for which is going to take place on December 9, would end on Thursday.Political fever in the state can be seen at its peak with senior leaders from both Congress and Bharatiya Janta Party lining up rallies one after another.On Thursday, senior leaders from BJP like PM Narendra Modi, Party supremo Amit Shah, among others are set to address various rallies. Also, senior leaders from Congress like former PM Manmohan Singh would connect with the public by briefing various press conferences.After making tall promises in their manifestos, parties have finally halted at the Ram Mandir issue and have made their entire campaign for Gujarat Assemnly polls turn around the issue.This came after senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal, who was reportedly fighting the Ayodhya case in Supreme Court on behalf Of Suni Waqf Board sought from the court that the matter should be heard after 2019 General Elections.Sibal’s statement was disowned by Suni Waqf Board, whose members said that they don’t intend to defer the matter till 2019, and was a conclusion as soon as possible.The members also took a snipe at Sibal saying; “his statement was politically inclined and was made keeping in mind his political orientation”.Sibal’s statement was also condemned by BJP. Senior leaders Subramanian Swamy also hit out at Sibal saying he “politicized the Ayodhya matter in court for personal gains”."The prime minister did not check the fact that actually I never represented the Sunni Waqf Board in the Supreme Court, and yet he thanked Sunni Waqf Board for a statement on the basis that I represented them. I request the prime minister to be a little more careful," Sibal told a news agency.