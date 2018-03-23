Rajya Sabha polls: Akhilesh Yadav thanks Raja Bhaiyya for supporting Jaya Bachchan's candidature



न मैं बदला हूँ, न मेरी राजनैतिक विचारधारा बदली है, ‘मैं अखिलेश जी के साथ हूँ,’ का ये अर्थ बिल्कुल नहीं कि मैं बसपा के साथ हूँ।

— Raja Bhaiya (@Raghuraj_Bhadri) March 23, 2018



Thank you for supporting Samajwadi Party. pic.twitter.com/OZve4X1WV3

— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 23, 2018

New Delhi: As the fight for the 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh grew intense by the day, independent MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh, alias Raja Bhaiya cleared the air by pledging support to Samajwadi Party candidate Jaya Bachchan.Informing his voting intention through Twitter, he said, "Neither have I changed nor have my political ideologies, I am with Akhilesh but that does not mean I am with BSP."By invoking BSP in his comment, it is assumed that the notorious MLA is not in favour with SP's alliance with Mayawati's party for 2019 general elections.Raja Bhaiya, who holds a healthy criminal record, also spoke to media persons to further clear the matter that he at no cost will cross-vote for the BJP.Raja Bhaiya had attended the 'Samajwadi Pariwar' dinner in Lucknow on Wednesday.Appreciating his support, Akhilesh Yadav thanked him on Twitter posting a picture of them standing together.The Samajwadi Party can now easily elect Jaya Bachchan, who needs 37 votes.