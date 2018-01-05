Rajya Sabha Polls: 'Kumar Vishwas hand-in-glove with Kapil Mishra' alleges AAP

New Delhi: Amid heated political scenario over ticket dissemination for Rajya Sabha seats by Delhi Government, Aam Aadmi Party on Friday made a scathing attack on Kumar Vishwas accusing him of being hand-in-glove with former party leader Kapil Mishra in attempt to break the party.Addressing a press conference senior party leader Gopal Rai said “When our government was formed, with mutual consent party decided Kumar Vishwas’ name to be sent to Rajya Sabha also the same was informed to him as well”.He further claimed that after last MCD elections, a strategy was foiled to dissolve Aam Aadmi Party.Talking about former party leader who joined BJP, Rai said “BJP purchased our MLA Ved Prakash when MCD elections were underway so that they could gradually dissolve the party”.He further took a jibe at Vishwas saying, “When MCD polls were underway, Vishwas released a video against Kejriwal, with intent of affecting Delhi MCD polls. Most of AAP MLA meetings were organized at Vishwas’ residence led by Kapil Mishra”.He further said, “After the same came to light and Kapil Mishra was suspended from the party, what he did to tarnish party image is out in open. Kumar Vishwas was questioned on the same but he clarified that he is with the party”.He thereafter ended his speech with a question asking “how can a man who uses every platform to speak against the party cannot be sent to Rajya Sabha from party’s end?”