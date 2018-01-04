Here's what AAP RS candidate ND Gupta has to say about controversy

New Delhi: After allegations of bribery were levied against Aam Aadmi Party Supremo Arvind Kejriwal for giving away Rajya Sabha tickets to two new faces; ND Gupta, who is one of the ticket receivers of AAP, stated all allegations as 'false' on Tuesday.Speaking to ABP News, Gupta who is a chartered accountant clarified that he has been a part of Aam Aadmi Party for long. “Im a party man…always involved with party politics and am not a parachute man”.Speaking against the fingers which are being pointed out at him, he further added saying, “the party decided my candidature and it is not my decision”.Gupta further spoke on the heated party politics and charges of paid ticket saying, “We should not give important these things…it’s their views..It’s factually wrong..No need to get into this controversy”.On being asked what would be his focus if he gets Rajya Sabha seat, Gupta said “India being the youngest country of the world, I would like to lay my focus on the everyday issues of the youth and would like to raise the same in Parliament”.The political scenario inside Aam Aadmi Party is heated up after party gave tickets to Sushil Gupta and ND Gupta, who party members claim to “have never seen before”.The onus was therefore on Arvind Kejriwal who has been accused of receiving Rs 50 crore from each candidate in lieu of ticket.