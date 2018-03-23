Rajya Sabha polls: BJP's Saroj Pandey wins from Chhattisgarh

Saroj is BJPs national general secretary and former Lok Sabha MP.
With injuries on her hand and a leg, Pandey had filed her papers on March 12 as it was the last day of filing nominations.
छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा में माननीय श्री सौदान सिंह जी राष्ट्रीय सह संगठन महामंत्री भाजपा एवं माननीय मुख्यमंत्री डॉ रमन सिंह जी, प्रदेश अध्यक्ष धरमलाल कौशिक जी सहित छत्तीसगढ़ शासन के मंत्रीगण एवं विधायकों की उपस्थिति में राज्यसभा का नामांकन दाखिल किया।।। pic.twitter.com/XGqsyM5Kb1
— Saroj Pandey (@SarojPandeyBJP) March 12, 2018
According to BJP leaders who were quoted by news agency PTI, she had suffered injuries on her hand and leg after she slipped from stairs at her house in Bhilai.
In the run-up to the Rajya Sabha polls, the Congress had requested the Chhattisgarh Governor to quash the nomination papers of Saroj Pandey questioning the eligibility of its proposer MLAs.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 23 Mar 2018 06:39 PM