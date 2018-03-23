Rajya Sabha polls: BJP's Saroj Pandey wins from Chhattisgarh

New Delhi: In some positive news for the BJP in Rajya Sabha polls, its candidate Saroj Pandey from Chhattisgarh beat Congress' Lekhram Sahu.Saroj is BJPs national general secretary and former Lok Sabha MP.With injuries on her hand and a leg, Pandey had filed her papers on March 12 as it was the last day of filing nominations.According to BJP leaders who were quoted by news agency PTI, she had suffered injuries on her hand and leg after she slipped from stairs at her house in Bhilai.In the run-up to the Rajya Sabha polls, the Congress had requested the Chhattisgarh Governor to quash the nomination papers of Saroj Pandey questioning the eligibility of its proposer MLAs.