Rajya Sabha elections: PM Modi congratulates winners



Congratulations to all those elected to the Rajya Sabha from various states and best wishes for their Parliamentary career. I hope they effectively voice the aspirations of the states they will represent.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2018

The BJP won 11 of the remaining 25 seats at stake in the crucial Rajya Sabha biennial polls in seven states.Thirty-three candidates from 10 states were declared elected unopposed on March 15 with the BJP accounting for 16 of them.