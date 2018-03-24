 Rajya Sabha elections: PM Modi congratulates winners
  Rajya Sabha elections: PM Modi congratulates winners

The BJP won 11 of the remaining 25 seats at stake in the crucial Rajya Sabha biennial polls in seven states.

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated all the candidates who won the Rajya Sabha elections and wished them a fruitful parliamentary career.



"Congratulations to all those elected to the Rajya Sabha from various states and best wishes for their Parliamentary career," he tweeted.

Thirty-three candidates from 10 states were declared elected unopposed on March 15 with the BJP accounting for 16 of them.

