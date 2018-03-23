Rajya Sabha elections: BJP set for big gains; Uttar Pradesh to see a battle of nerves

In Uttar Pradesh, BJP with a brute majority in the state assembly is virtually assured of 8 of the 10 seats.However, there's a suspense whether it can snatch an extra seat in the light of the newfound bonhomie between former arch rivals SP and BSP, in a battle of nerves.Voting will end at 4 pm and counting of ballots will be taken up at 5 pm.A bypoll will also be held for one seat in Kerala that was represented by JDU leader Veerendra Kumar, who resigned in December in protest against his party's decision to support the NDA.Six candidates, including senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, are in the fray for the five Rajya Sabha seats from West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee's ruling TMC is backing Singhvi's nomination to the Upper House.Four candidates will try their luck from Telangana where polling will be held for three seats.Polling will also be held for two Rajya Sabha seats from Jharkhand where three candidates --two from BJP and one from Congress are in the fray.One candidate each of the ruling BJP and main opposition Congress will cross swords for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Chhattisgarh.The biggest battle for the Rajya Sabha will be in Uttar Pradesh, where BJP has the numbers to send its eight candidates to the upper house but eyeing an extra seat to disturb the equation of the SP-BSP alliance.In order to ensure a straight win in the Rajya Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh, a candidate has to get 37 votes. The BJP has 324 MLAs in the state assembly and is assured of at least eight seats. The saffron party will have 28 surplus votes and hope to gain from dissension in rival parties to get his ninth candidate into the Upper House from UP.The BSP has 19 MLAs in the 403-member Assembly and is short of 18 first preference votes. The SP, which has 47 MLAs in the House, can transfer 10 surplus votes to the BSP taking the number of first preference votes for the BSP candidate to 29. Now, the seven votes of the Congress and one of RLD can help the BSP candidate reach the magic figure of 37 votes.Former SP leader Naresh Aggarwal, who defected to BJP, has already announced that the vote of his son Nitin Agarwal will go to BJP.BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari and SP MLA Hari Om Yadav on Thursday withdrew their petitions seeking permission to allow them to cast votes. Now there are least chances they would be able to cast their votes in the Rajya Sabha elections, making equation tougher for SP and BSP.The SP has fielded Jaya Bachchan and the BSP Bhimrao Ambedkar.Uttar Pradesh sends 31 MPs to the 245-member Rajya Sabha, and the BJP, which won a massive victory in the 2017 Assembly elections, is yet to get a lion's share of these. Presently, the BJP has 58 Rajya Sabha MPs.