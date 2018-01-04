 Rajya Sabha adjourned after ruckus over Triple Talaq Bill
The Deputy chairman PJ Kurien adjourned the House for the day without any decision on Triple Talaq bill

By: || Updated: 04 Jan 2018 06:42 PM
IMAGE: YOUTUBE @Rajya Sabha TV

NEW DELHI: A bill to ban instant Triple Talaq was tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.



The government wanted a debate on the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, while the opposition wanted it to be sent to a Select Committee.

It is to be noted that the winter session of Parliament ends on Friday, January 5.

TMC MP Derek O Brien said, “it’s clear that this side (Opposition) wants to empower women, and you (Centre) stand exposed.”

He also tweeted





Smriti Irani replied: “Absolutely not, if you seriously want to empower women then have a discussion now.”

