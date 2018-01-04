Rajya Sabha adjourned after ruckus over Triple Talaq Bill

FLASH - Rajya Sabha adjourned till tomorrow after uproar over #TripleTalaqBill
The government wanted a debate on the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, while the opposition wanted it to be sent to a Select Committee.
It is to be noted that the winter session of Parliament ends on Friday, January 5.
TMC MP Derek O Brien said, “it’s clear that this side (Opposition) wants to empower women, and you (Centre) stand exposed.”
EXPOSED BJP isolated in Parliament. BJP exposed in front of the people.Anti-women. Anti-people.Stalled efforts to improve #TripleTalaqBill
Smriti Irani replied: “Absolutely not, if you seriously want to empower women then have a discussion now.”
