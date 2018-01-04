Rajya Sabha adjourned after ruckus over Triple Talaq Bill



FLASH - Rajya Sabha adjourned till tomorrow after uproar over #TripleTalaqBill

— ABP News (@abpnewstv) January 4, 2018



EXPOSED BJP isolated in Parliament. BJP exposed in front of the people.Anti-women. Anti-people.Stalled efforts to improve #TripleTalaqBill



— Derek O'Brien (@derekobrienmp) January 4, 2018



A bill to ban instant Triple Talaq was tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.The government wanted a debate on the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, while the opposition wanted it to be sent to a Select Committee.It is to be noted that the winter session of Parliament ends on Friday, January 5.TMC MP Derek O Brien said, “it’s clear that this side (Opposition) wants to empower women, and you (Centre) stand exposed.”He also tweetedSmriti Irani replied: “Absolutely not, if you seriously want to empower women then have a discussion now.”