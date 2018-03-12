 Rajinikanth in Jammu on 'spiritual journey in the Himalayas'
Rajinikanth in Jammu on 'spiritual journey in the Himalayas'

He will visit Shivkhori shrine in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir

Updated: 12 Mar 2018 09:33 AM
Image: representational/ AFP

Jammu: Tamil superstar Rajinikanth arrived here on Sunday on what he called his "spiritual journey in the Himalayas".

He will visit Shivkhori shrine in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. Shivkhori cave shrine is devoted to Lord Shiva.

"Spiritualism is all about serving the people. I am entering politics to serve the people. My politics will basically be spiritual politics," Rajinikanth told the media here.

"I have worked for 43 years in the film industry, but basically I am a spiritual being," he added.

