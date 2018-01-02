Rajinikanth says honest, secular politics is spiritual politics

Tamil movie superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday said honest and secular politics is "spiritual politics" and Tamil Nadu, where he wants to bring about major changes, was the land of several revolutions.After Rajinikanth said he will float a new party and pursue "spiritual politics", many have commented that he was being fronted by the Bharatiya Janata Party and that "spiritual politics" was nothing but rebranded Hindutuva.ALSO READ -At a meeting with journalists, he said many revolutions have started in Tamil Nadu including Mahatma Gandhi's decision to to wear only dhoti and a shawl at Madurai in 1921.The actor declined to comment on the name of his proposed party, saying he himself does not know. The Tamil film icon, who was once a bus conductor, said he had worked as a proofreader too for two months in a monthly magazine.Meanwhile, sidelined AIADMK leader T.T.V. Dinakaran told reporters here that spirituality was an individual's choice and bringing that into politics would lead to wrong results.