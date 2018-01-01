 Rajinikanth launches website, requests people to bring a good change in Tamil Nadu
Rajinikanth uploaded a one-minute video in which he extended New Year greetings and thanked all those who supported his entry into politics

By: || Updated: 01 Jan 2018 07:09 PM
Chennai: A day after announcing his entry into politics, superstar Rajinikanth on Monday launched a website and an app inviting people to register themselves in his campaign to bring about political change in Tamil Nadu.



Rajinikanth uploaded a one-minute video in which he extended New Year greetings and thanked all those who supported his entry into politics.

"I have created a web page -- www.rajinimanram.org -- where members of my registered fans associations and unregistered associations and people who want a good change in Tamil Nadu politics can register with their names and voter ID to coordinate ourselves.

"Let us bring a good change in Tamil Nadu. Hail Tamil people and Tamil Nadu," he said in the video, which had a logo made famous by him in his super-hit film "Baba" with words "Truth, Labour, Elevation".

Accusing political parties of "looting" the people, Rajinikanth on Sunday said he will float a new party that will pursue "spiritual politics" and vowed to contest the next Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

After years of will-he-will-he-not uncertainty, the 68-year-old bus conductor-turned-heartthrob of Tamil cinema told cheering supporters here that his decision was a "compulsion of time".

Alleging that politics in the country had gone "very wrong", Rajinikanth said in Tamil: "Under the guise of democracy, political parties are looting their own people." Such a system, he added, needed to be changed.

