In 2007, Salman had spent a week in Jodhpur jail before the court granted him bail.

Updated: 28 Mar 2018 04:49 PM
Rajasthan: Verdict in Black Buck case involving Salman Khan to be announced on April 5

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan (L) leaves Jodhpur prison after he was released on bail in Jodhpur, 13 April 2006. Khan was set free on the payment of a personal bond of 200,000 rupees (4,445 dollars) and two bail bonds of 100,000 rupees (2,220 dollars) each while he appeals a five-year jail sentence handed down this week for poaching an endangered gazelle in western India, a court official said. AFP PHOTO/STR / AFP PHOTO / STRDEL

New Delhi: In the Black Buck case, a court in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, will announce on April 5 the verdict. The case involves actor Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Tabu, Sonali Bendre as well as Dushyant Singh.

From both sides, final arguments have been completed in the Chief Judicial Magistrate Rural Court in Jodhpur.

During the shoot of the film Hum Saath Saath Hain, Salman Khan allegedly went on a shooting expedition. He was allegedly accompanied by Saif, Neelam, Sonali and Tabu. Two black bucks were killed in Kankani area.

A case was filed against Salman Khan and others.

In 2007, Salman had spent a week in Jodhpur jail before the court granted him bail.

Salman Khan, on January 18, 2017, was acquitted by a Jodhpur court in an Arms Act case linked to the killing of a blackbuck in Rajasthan. The actor pleaded "not guilty" to charges of violating the law by keeping unlicensed weapons and using them.

Acquitting Salman Khan, the court said that the prosecution failed to submit enough evidence against the actor.

