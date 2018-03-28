Rajasthan: Verdict in Black Buck case involving Salman Khan to be announced on April 5

New Delhi: In the Black Buck case, a court in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, will announce on April 5 the verdict. The case involves actor Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Tabu, Sonali Bendre as well as Dushyant Singh.From both sides, final arguments have been completed in the Chief Judicial Magistrate Rural Court in Jodhpur.During the shoot of the film Hum Saath Saath Hain, Salman Khan allegedly went on a shooting expedition. He was allegedly accompanied by Saif, Neelam, Sonali and Tabu. Two black bucks were killed in Kankani area.A case was filed against Salman Khan and others.In 2007, Salman had spent a week in Jodhpur jail before the court granted him bail.Salman Khan, on January 18, 2017, was acquitted by a Jodhpur court in an Arms Act case linked to the killing of a blackbuck in Rajasthan. The actor pleaded "not guilty" to charges of violating the law by keeping unlicensed weapons and using them.Acquitting Salman Khan, the court said that the prosecution failed to submit enough evidence against the actor.