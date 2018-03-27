Rajasthan: Tableau taken in 'honour' of the man who hacked Muslim laborer over ‘love-jihad



Rajasthan: Tableau taken out in Jodhpur on #RamNavami to honour murderer, who hacked a man to death & set the body on fire in Rajsamand last year. The killer, Shambhu Lal, had also recorded the act on video & uploaded it on social media, in December. pic.twitter.com/ApbH7SsCkJ

— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2018

After a viral video was shared by Shambhulal, the man who killed a Muslim laborer over ‘love-jihad’, a new update came from Rajasthan where a tableau was taken out to 'honour' the murderer.Image: ANIThe shameful incident happened in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Ram Navami.Last year, Shambhulal hacked a man to death & set the body on fire. He had recorded the act on video & uploaded it on social media.The video which went viral on social media showed Shambhu mercilessly murdering a Muslim man and stabbing him repeatedly with an axe. After the man was killed, the murderer thereafter burnt his dead body.From the Jodhpur central jail, a video was also shared by him where he was seen reading out from a long, hate-filled statement asking Hindus to unite against Jihadis.