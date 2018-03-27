 Rajasthan: Tableau taken in 'honour' of the man who hacked Muslim laborer over ‘love-jihad
The shameful incident happened in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Ram Navami.

NEW DELHI: After a viral video was shared by Shambhulal, the man who killed a Muslim laborer over ‘love-jihad’, a new update came from Rajasthan where a tableau was taken out to 'honour' the murderer.

Last year, Shambhulal hacked a man to death & set the body on fire. He had recorded the act on video & uploaded it on social media.

The video which went viral on social media showed Shambhu mercilessly murdering a Muslim man and stabbing him repeatedly with an axe. After the man was killed, the murderer thereafter burnt his dead body.

From the Jodhpur central jail, a video was also shared by him where he was seen reading out from a long, hate-filled statement asking Hindus to unite against Jihadis.

