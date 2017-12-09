Rajasthan murder: Probe rules out 'love jihad' angle; Raje govt to give Rs 5 lakh compensation to family

Rajasthan government will give Rs 5 lakh compensation to the family of man who was burnt alive in Rajsamand, reported news agency ANI on Saturday.Meanwhile, preliminary investigations have ruled out 'love jihad' behind the gruesome killing of a 48-year-old Muslim labourer in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district, police said.Mohammand Afrazul from West Bengal was hacked and burnt to death in Rajsamand by Shabhu Lal Raigar, who was seen ranting against 'love jihad' in a video that was shot and uploaded on the internet by his minor nephew.Raigar was sent to three days in police custody and his nephew to a juvenile home by a court in Rajsamand even as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanded "exemplary action" against him for killing Afrazul.The Bengal government has announced Rs 3 lakh and a job to the labourer's family."The accused, Shabhu Lal Raigar, said that he committed the crime over 'love jihad', but it has not been established so far that any such theory was behind the killing of the labourer," Inspector General of Police, Udaipur, Anand Srivastava said.The police is interrogating Raigar to ascertain the motive, the officer said."Nothing conclusive can be said at the moment, but preliminary investigation suggest that there was nothing like 'love jihad'. However, the matter is being thoroughly probed on all angles to find out the motive," Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar said.The video of the gruesome incident went viral on social media on Wednesday and a day later Raigar was arrested and his nephew detained.