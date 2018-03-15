 Rajasthan: Man kills nephew's wife as he objected to her going to 'office'
Mamraj Singh (65) attacked Usha Devi (32) with a sharp-edged weapon when she was leaving for office.

Updated: 15 Mar 2018 06:17 PM
Image: Representational/Anurag Kumar-ABP Live

Jaipur: An elderly man allegedly killed his nephew's wife in Rajasthan's Alwar district today as he objected to her going to office, police said.

Mamraj Singh (65) attacked Usha Devi (32) with a sharp-edged weapon when she was leaving for office.

He was unhappy that she was working and had objected to it several times earlier, SHO Shahjahapur Police Station Surendra Malik said.

An FIR was registered against Singh on a complaint lodged by his nephew, Mukesh Singh. A search is on to nab him at the earliest, Malik said.

The body was handed over to family members after post-mortem by a medical board, he added.

