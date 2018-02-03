Rajasthan: Man finds wife & brother in ‘compromising position’; beats him to death

: A 38-year-old man allegedly killed his brother with an iron rod after he found him in a compromising position with his wife at their home in Talera area in Bundi district, police said today.The woman also suffered injuries and was undergoing treatment at Maharao Bhim Singh Hospital in Kota.ALSO READ:The accused, in a fit of rage, attacked his wife and his 35-year-old brother with an iron rod after he found them in compromising position last night, additional superintendent of police (ASP) of Bundi Dashrath Singh said, adding that while his brother died, his wife suffered serious injuries.The accused has been nabbed, police said.