 'Rajasthan has given BJP triple talaq,' taunts Shatrughan Sinha
"Our opponents winning the elections with record margins, giving our party a jolt," Sinha, BJP MP from Patna Saheb in Bihar, said in his latest tweet on Friday.

Updated: 03 Feb 2018 12:28 PM
BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha. Credit: PTI/File

New Delhi: Taunting his BJP party over its defeat in the Rajasthan bypolls, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Friday said the state had become the first to give the BJP "triple talaq".

"Breaking news with record breaking disastrous results for ruling party - Rajasthan becomes first state to give BJP Triple Talaq. Ajmer: Talaq, Alwar: Talaq, Mandalgarh: Talaq.

"Our opponents winning the elections with record margins, giving our party a jolt," Sinha, BJP MP from Patna Saheb in Bihar, said in his latest tweet on Friday.

In another tweet, Sinha warned the party over its defeat in Rajasthan. "Better late than never, otherwise the disastrous results could or would be soon reformed as Tata-Bye-Bye results. Wake up BJP. Jai Hind."

Sinha has been embarrassing his party by taking a different stand time again for the last over one year.

On Tuesday, he joined the Rashtra Manch, a political action group launched by former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, bringing together politicians across party lines to take on the Centre.




