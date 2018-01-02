Rajasthan: Dutch tourist takes wrong train, dies after jumping off of it

A Dutch tourist dead, a UK tourist injured after they allegedly jumped from a moving train in #Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur. Police begin investigation
Erik Johannes from the Netherlands and his friend from Britain jumped off the moving New Delhi-bound Jan Shatabdi Express soon after it left the platform after finding that they had boarded a wrong train. They had to catch a train for Agra but mistakenly boarded a train for New Delhi.
The tourist from Netherland, Johannes, suffered fatal head injuries, SHO GRP, Sawai Madhopur, Giga Ram said, adding his British friend was unhurt. The matter has been registered and the body kept in a mortuary for post mortem.
Both the tourists had come to Sawai Madhopur on Monday.
