 Rajasthan: Dutch tourist takes wrong train, dies after jumping off of it
The tourist had to catch a train for Agra but mistakenly boarded a train for New Delhi

Updated: 02 Jan 2018 03:51 PM
(Image for representational purposes only/ AFP Photo)

Jaipur: A 54-year-old Dutch tourist died on Tuesday after he jumped off a moving train in Rajasthan. After realising that he had boarded a wrong train. The incident happened in Sawai Madhopur district.



Erik Johannes from the Netherlands and his friend from Britain jumped off the moving New Delhi-bound Jan Shatabdi Express soon after it left the platform after finding that they had boarded a wrong train. They had to catch a train for Agra but mistakenly boarded a train for New Delhi.

The tourist from Netherland, Johannes, suffered fatal head injuries, SHO GRP, Sawai Madhopur, Giga Ram said, adding his British friend was unhurt. The matter has been registered and the body kept in a mortuary for post mortem.

Both the tourists had come to Sawai Madhopur on Monday.

