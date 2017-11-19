Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje wants 'necessary changes' made to 'Padmavati'

Amidst growing protest over Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming movie "Padmavati", Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday wrote to the Centre seeking "necessary changes" in the movie before its release, so that "sentiments of any community are not hurt".In a letter to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani, the Chief Minister said: "A committee of eminent historians, film personalities and members from the aggrieved community should be formed, who would watch the film and discuss it in detail."After that, necessary changes should be made to the movie so that the sentiments of any community are not affected."In the letter, she also requested that the Central Board of Film Certification should consider all possible outcomes and effects before certifying the film.Interestingly, without commenting on the reports that the application for "Padmavati" had been sent back to the makers, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Prasoon Joshi said on Saturday the film's application had come up for review and that the makers admitted that the paper work was incomplete.In a statement, Joshi said "the film's application came up this week only for review. The makers know and admit that the paper work is not complete -- the very disclaimer whether the film is work of fiction or a historical was left blank and not stated -- and on simply and legitimately being asked to provide important documents, target the CBFC for looking the other way and delay'."