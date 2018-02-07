Rajasthan: Car in which PM Narendra Modi's wife Jashodaben was travelling met with an accident







PM Narendra Modi's wife Jashodaben injured, her relative killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh:�police.

In a shocking news, the car in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wife, Jashodaben was travelling met with an accident on highway in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh.Her condition is fine. She was taken to the hospital for medical check up.Car in which she was travelling, reportedly, collided with truck. However, her relative killed in road accident, reported PTI.Jashodaben did not suffer any major injuries in the accident in which four other people travelling with her was also injured, SHO Parsoli Shyam Singh said.The deceased was identified as Basant Bhai Modi (67), a relative of Jashodaben, who died while undergoing treatment, the police said.The accident took place in Parsoli Police Station area when Jashodaben and others were travelling to Chittorgarh after attending a function in Kota, they said.