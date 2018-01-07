Rajasthan bypolls: BJP and Congress release names of candidates

#Congress nominates Raghu Sharma as its candidate for Ajmer Lok Sabha #bypoll: AICC General Secretary Janardan Dwivedi
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 7, 2018
Sharma has served as chief whip of the party in the Rajasthan Assembly. Vivek Dhakar will be the party's candidate for the bypoll to the Mandalgarh assembly seat in the state.
Pradesh Congress Committee chief and former Union minister Sachin Pilot had unsuccessfully contested from the Ajmer constituency in the 2014 general elections.
Besides, a by-election will be held in the Alwar parliamentary seat on January 29. The Congress has already nominated Karan Singh Yadav, a former MP, as its candidate for it.
BJP has also released its candidates list.
#BJP names Jaswant Singh Yadav, minister in #Rajasthan govt, and Ramswarup Lamba as its candidates for #bypolls to LS seats of Alwar, Ajmer respectively
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 7, 2018
As far as the party in the Centre BJP is concerned, it has fileded Rajasthan Cabinet Minister from Alwar Jaswant Singh Yadav and party leader from Ajmer Ramswarup Lamba.
Shakti Singh Hada from Kota will be the BJP's candidate for the Legislative Assembly constituency polls in Rajasthan's Mandalgarh.
First Published: 07 Jan 2018 10:02 PM