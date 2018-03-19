MNS chief Raj Thackeray asks opposition to unite for 'Modi-mukt Bharat'



#Sridevi died by #drowning in the #bath-tub as she consumed too much of #liquor. She was a great actor, but what did she do for the country that her body was #wrapped in the tricolour? : MNS Chief #RajThackeray

: Launching an attack on the BJP-led NDA government, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday called for opposition unity and a "Modi-Mukt Bharat" by 2019.Thackeray was addressing party workers at a rally at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai where he said: "The country is fed up with the false promises made by (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi and his government."He further added, "India got its first independence in 1947, second in 1977 (after the post-Emergency election) and 2019 can bring a third independence if India becomes Modi-mukt,"If the Modi government was ousted and an inquiry was ordered into demonetisation, it (the note ban) might turn out to be the biggest scam in the country since 1947, he said.Taking a dig at Modi's foreign tours, Thackeray said the prime minister was apparently visiting those countries to get "flour for pakoda" as the visits had not fetched any investments.At the rally, Thackeray also questioned the government's decision to accord a state funeral to Bollywood actor Sridevi last month.He said "Sridevi was a great actor, but what did she do for the country that her body was wrapped in the tricolour?. The media might have covered her funeral extensively at the government's behest to divert the people's attention from the Nirav Modi-Punjab National Bank scam”.The attacked the canter and said, the government was trying to control the media, judiciary, and agencies like the CBI. The media was under tremendous pressure from the BJP-led government.