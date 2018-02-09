Railway Group D Jobs 2018 notification out: Around 63,000 jobs in Indian Railways! Know how to apply

The job list is available on its official website: indianrailways.gov.in. The aspirants who wish to be a part of the Indian railways can visit the official website and check the details for the same.
As per the notification, the online application process will begin on February 10 at 10am; and the same would end on March 12, 2018 at 11:59 pm.
The position of Track Maintainer, Pointsman, Gateman, Helper in Mechanical, Electrical, Engineering, signal and telecommunications department, porters and others are vacant.
Before applying, the candidates need to go through the eligibility criteria, which have been decided by Indian Railways Recruitment Baord.
The details of the elegibility criteria of the recruitment process have been mentioned below:
Eligibility Criteria:
- The age of the aspirants applying for the position should be between 18 to 31 years. Age relaxation will be given as per the government rules. (OBC- 3 years, SC / ST applicants- 5 years)
- Candidates should have passed class 10th or hold ITI or NAC granted by NCTV and must fulfill all medical standards.
Important Dates:
- Last Date & Time for Payment of Application Fee -Online Payment (Net Banking/Credit Card/Debit Card) – 12 March 2018 till 10:00 pm
- SBI Bank Challan – 12 March 2018 till 01.00 PM
- Post Office Challan – 10 March 2018 till 01.00 PM
Railway Group D jobs 2018: Vacancies
- Keyman
- Shunter
- Welder
- Fitter
- Porter
- Helper-II (Mech)
- Helper-II (S&T)
- D (Engg.)
- Gangman
- Trackman
- Cabinman
- Leverman
- Pointsman
- Helper-II
- D (Store)
- Switchman
First Published: 09 Feb 2018 11:51 AM