Rahul's elevation: Shehzad Poonawalla calls it 'black day in Cong's history', makes SHOCKING claim

— Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) December 4, 2017

New Delhi: As Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi is set to file his official nomination for the party’s top post on Monday, he is facing undeterred criticism from party leader Shehzad Poonawalla, who has been accusing the party of ‘nepotism’.In a fresh attack, Poonawalla called Rahul as Shehzada and claimed that Congress would present a dummy candidate for filing a nomination against Rahul.He further called it a black day in the history of Congress. “Party insider tells me dynasty advisors are considering fielding a "Dummy Candidate" against Shehzada !! Really, why this farce?? The well wisher also adds "Shehzad dont become a second Safdar Hashmi by reaching INC office today!" What a Black Day in the history of my party!”In a shocking statement Shehzad had earlier declared Gandhi’s election as party Chief as nepotism. He had further refused to accept it as election and had called it ‘selection’.Poonawalla’s statement was highly condemned by party leaders. In fact his brother Tehseen Poonawalla, who is Robert Vadra’s brother-in-law publicly, broke all political ties with him.Gandhi’s nomination filing as being observed as a major event in Congress, which would take place in the presence of senior party leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, AK Antony, Ahmed Patel etc.