 Rahul urges all parties to unite for justice to Andhra Pradesh
09 Feb 2018
Image: PTI/ File

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday supported the demand for special category status to Andhra Pradesh and urged all political parties to unite for ensuring justice to the state.

"The Congress Party supports the just demand of the people of Andhra Pradesh for special category status and speedy completion of the Polavaram project. It's time for all parties to unite on this issue and support this call for justice," Gandhi said in a tweet.

Gandhi's remarks came over the "neglect" shown to the state in Union Budget 2018-19.

Andhra Pradesh has been demanding the Centre to allocate special funds for various projects in the state, and also honour promises and commitments made in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

