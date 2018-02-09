Rahul urges all parties to unite for justice to Andhra Pradesh

"The Congress Party supports the just demand of the people of Andhra Pradesh for special category status and speedy completion of the Polavaram project. It's time for all parties to unite on this issue and support this call for justice," Gandhi said in a tweet.
Gandhi's remarks came over the "neglect" shown to the state in Union Budget 2018-19.
Andhra Pradesh has been demanding the Centre to allocate special funds for various projects in the state, and also honour promises and commitments made in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.
First Published: 09 Feb 2018 01:30 PM