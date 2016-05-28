Rahul to lead 'Mashal Juloos' in protest against power cuts, water crisis in Delhi

: Launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal -led Aam Aadmi Party over the ongoing power and water crisis in the national capital, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will today a lead a torch procession.Gandhi scion along with Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee workers will lead the protest from Samta Sthal to Players Building via Rajghat around 6.30 P.M.The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) too have been protesting in front of Kejriwal's residence demanding proper electricity and water supply in the city.However, Kejriwal has assured that his government wil take strict action against the power companies if they fail to resolve issues leading outages.The national capital has been reeling under massive power cuts with some areas facing outages for around five hours.Areas like Okhla, Lodhi Colony, Bhogal, Nizamuddin, Jangpura Extension, Masjid Moth, Malviya Nagaar, Kalkaji and parts of Lajpat Nagar and South Extension, have been facing power cuts in the range of two to five hours, making life difficult for the residents in the blistering heat.