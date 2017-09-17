Rahul goofs up again, terms Marshal of IAF Arjan Singh, Air Marshal

Rahul Gandhi

It seems like Congress vice presidentand his relationship with gaffe is not going to die so soon.In a latest addition to his goof up list, the Congress vice president termed Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh as Air Marshal.Expressing grief over the demise of Marshal of Indian Air Force Arjan Singh, who passed away on Saturday evening, Rahul made a faux pass by referring him as Air Marshal.Marshal of Indian Air Force is five star rank while Air Marshal is four star rank."A soldier & diplomat power excellence. Air Marshal Arjan Singh demise is an irreparable loss. India has lost a true hero. Deppeset condolences (sic)," he said in a tweet.Rahul, however, took down the tweet later and tweeted the rectified one."A soldier &diplomat par excellence,Marshal of IAF Arjan Singh's demise is an irreparable loss.India has lost a true hero.Deepest condolences," Rahul tweeted.Interestingly, recently, Rahul Gandhi during his visit to the United States, at the University of California in Berkeley, did a minor gaffe.Speaking on 'India at 70: Reflections on the Path Forward', Rahul spoke about the contemporary India and its way forward as the world's largest democracy. But what caught everybody's eye is a minor, but hopefully unintentional, gaffe.While answering a question, he got the number of seats in the Lok Sabha wrong.Rahul said the number of seats in the Lower House was 546, not 545.While a Legislative House cannot have an even number of seats, what's more unceremonic, in this incident, is that the Gandhi scion cannot go through an event without making innocent gaffes.The "mispronounced" number had the Twitterati have a field-day.