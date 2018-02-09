Rahul Gandhi's style of politics is 'undemocratic': BJP Chief Amit Shah

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janta Party’s parliamentary board committee met on Friday and discussed various aspects of the Union Budget 2018 and also the recent happenings in the Indian political scenario.While addressing the meet, PM Modi hailed the Union Budget and called it, “positive”.Also, BJP Chief Amit Shah lashed out at Congress President Rahul Gandhi and questioned his ideology and style; after Rahul had recenbly raised questions on PM Modi and his party over the Rafale deal with Paris.Taking a jibe at Gandhi, Shah said “Rahul’s style of politics, his mentality are undemocratic”.Hiiting back at Gandhi over his allegations on Rafale deal, Amit Shah further said “Have already revealed all details about Rafale”After the meeting Union Minister Ananth Kumar briefied media and condemned Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury over the recent incident where she bursted into laughter while PM Modi’s Motion of Thanks speech was underway in the Rajya Sabha.Expressing angst over Chowdhury’s behavior, “The house has never been disrupted while Prime Minister of the country was speaking in 70 years when BJP was in opposition”.