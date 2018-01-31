Rahul Gandhi's jacket row: 'I can show you same jacket for Rs 700,' says Congress' Renuka Chowdhury







#WATCH Congress' Renuka Chowdhury reacts to BJP's allegation stating that Rahul Gandhi wore a jacket worth Rs.70,000, laughs and says, 'I can show you the same jacket for Rs 700.' pic.twitter.com/8JHCrHbw4B

Congress' Renuka Chowdhury has reacted to BJP's allegation stating that Rahul Gandhi wore a jacket worth Rs.70,000, laughed and said, "I can show you the same jacket for Rs 700."The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday took a potshot at Congress president Rahul Gandhi after he was seen wearing a black jacket, costing nearly Rs 70,000.The BJP spent no time and its Meghalaya unit highlighted it on the Twitter with a photo of Gandhi donning the jacket at a music event in Shillong on Tuesday."So @OfficeOfRG , soot(pun intended!)-boot ki sarkar with 'black' money fleeced from Meghalayan State exchequer by rampant corruption? Instead of singing away our woes, you could have given a report card of your inefficient govt in Meghalaya! Your indifference mocks us!" wrote Meghalaya BJP below the picture which was paired with the jacket's original photo and price.The jacket is two-in-one down puffer jacket from Burberry, which is a British luxury fashion brand. On the Bloomingdales website, the cost of the jacket was listed as Rs 68,145.Evidently, BJP's tweet was in retaliation to Rahul Gandhi's "suit boot" jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who worn a monogrammed suit during a meeting with US President Barack Obama in 2015.The base price of the suit at an auction was Rs 11 lakh, and it was sold for Rs 4.31 crore.The Congress president was in Shillong to kick off the election campaign of the party in poll-bound Meghalaya.