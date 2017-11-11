Rahul Gandhi's Hindutva fake, says Muslim leader of BJP's minority wing

New Delhi: Gujarat BJP's Minority Morcha Chief MK Chisty termed as a "sham" Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi's recent visits to temples in Gujarat during his recent campaign tour in the poll-bound state.Tearing into Rahul’s visit to Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar, Chisty said we doubt Rahul Gandhi’s intentions as just ahead of elections he is remembering temples. “He realizes that Congress hasn’t been in power for two decades here and the party has become a sinking boat.”Chitsy said Rahul is visiting temples but is unaware of how to perform pujas. “This is nothing by duplicate Hindutva.”“Even Hindus know it is duplicity. Even people of Gujarat will not accept this,” he added.Lashing out at minority appeasement of Congress, Chisty said, “For past 3 decades they took votes of Muslims, Parsis and Sikh but do not remember them now.”Prime Minister Narendra Modi hd also visited the Akshardham temple last week.Defending Rahul, Congress’ Akhilesh Pratap Singh said BJP is upset as people of Gujarat will show them the mandate in elections.