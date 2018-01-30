 Rahul Gandhi helps co-passengers place luggage onboard flight; Photos go viral
By: || Updated: 30 Jan 2018 08:01 PM
NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi's photos helping his co-passengers in placing their luggage onboard a Delhi-Guwahati flight went viral on social media.

In the pictures, Rahul was seen arranging luggage of his co-passengers. Some travelers also clicked selfies with Him.

"This shows the true character of Congress President Shri. Rahul Gandhi ji, such a down to earth person," wrote a Twitter user and posted Gandhi's photos.





























