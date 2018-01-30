Rahul Gandhi helps co-passengers place luggage onboard flight; Photos go viral

In the pictures, Rahul was seen arranging luggage of his co-passengers. Some travelers also clicked selfies with Him.
"This shows the true character of Congress President Shri. Rahul Gandhi ji, such a down to earth person," wrote a Twitter user and posted Gandhi's photos.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi ji offers a helping hand to Co-Passengers while locating their luggage today On his flight from Delhi to Guwahati @INCIndia @OfficeOfRG @INC_Andhra @mnadendla @tallurivijaykum pic.twitter.com/rJUyAf7CAe
— Dr.Seetharam Babu (@SeetharamPatti) January 30, 2018
Congress President Rahul Gandhi offers a helping hand to Co-Passengers while locating their luggage today On his flight from Delhi to Guwahati. @INCIndia @OfficeOfRG @priyankac19 @rssurjewala @SachinPilot #MahatmaGandhi pic.twitter.com/jmlVdUBZqu
— Ritika Sharma ???? (@RS9777) January 30, 2018
Congress President Rahul Gandhi Ji offers a helping hand to Co-Passengers while locating their luggage today On his flight from Delhi to Guwahati. pic.twitter.com/TlhcEd4BoS
— Piyush Bhatiya (@BhatiyaPiyush) January 30, 2018
Congress President Rahul Gandhi offers a helping hand to Co-Passengers while locating their luggage today On his flight from Delhi to Guwahati pic.twitter.com/8BZZebXs1d
— AIPCMumbaiWest (@AIPCMumbaiWest) January 30, 2018
Congress President Rahul Gandhi offers a helping hand to Co-Passengers while locating their luggage today On his flight from Delhi to Guwahati @INCIndia @OfficeOfRG pic.twitter.com/Iqn9kjADjV
— Naveen Mahala Jat (@NaveenMahala99) January 30, 2018
Passengers onboard a Delhi-Guwahati flight were in for a pleasant surprise when Congress president Rahul Gandhi extended them a helping hand on Tuesday.The Gandhi scion reportedly helped some of his co-passengers in arranging their luggage in overhead cabin space.????????@OfficeOfRG pic.twitter.com/wiwFUf7j6Q
— My Superstar RaHuL???????? (@PurnimaRG) January 30, 2018
Congress President Rahul Gandhi offers a helping hand to Co-Passengers while locating their luggage today On his flight from Delhi to Guwahati. Long live the man with the golden heart. Such a kind gesture! @OfficeOfRG pic.twitter.com/boRgi0aDzk
— Bose Shruti (@Tinni_Aphrodite) January 30, 2018
Congress President Rahul Gandhi helped Co-Passengers to locate their luggage on his flight from Delhi to Guwahati.#Meghalaya #OneMeghalaya pic.twitter.com/LBb94fMTSn
— Shriraj Kesariya (@_shriraj) January 30, 2018
Congress President Shri. Rahul Gandhi ji offers a Helping Hand to Co-Passengers while locating their Luggage today On his flight from Delhi to Guwahati.@INCIndia @OfficeOfRG @INCMeghalaya pic.twitter.com/g4Lv3aTGrd
— Mohammed Rahamathulla (@IncRahamathulla) January 30, 2018
Congress President Rahul Gandhi offers a helping hand to Co-Passengers while locating their luggage today On his flight from Delhi to Guwahati.. pic.twitter.com/L7vlTbyKm5
— Nsui Telangana (@ts_nsui) January 30, 2018
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.